0 Country singer Luke Bryan's senior dog dies weeks after adoption

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The senior dog rescued by country singer Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Bryan, has died weeks after he was adopted.

Southern Living reported that Carolina Bryan announced the news in an Instagram post Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

“My heart is sad but full to post this,” she wrote. “Our sweet Prince Poochie has passed away. He lived 18 years and was loved by so many people. My kids especially loved to hear him snore when he slept! Thank you @proverbs1210animalrescue for giving our family the opportunity to love this sweet dog.”﻿

Included in the post was a video of Poochie snoring in his doggie bed at the Bryans’ home, as well as images of the dog on the family’s farm.

The family adopted Poochie from Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue in Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 9. The black and gray dog was brought to the shelter after his family became allergic to him, according to the shelter.

Senior dogs are routinely overlooked at shelters. Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue initially expected Poochie to be a forever hospice foster pet, like many of its rescues, but Luke Bryan and Caroline applied to adopt Poochie after seeing the dog on social media.

Poochie, an 18-year-old dog adopted by Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Bryan, passed away weeks after he was rescued. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“While we would have loved for Poochie to have lived another 18 years, we are grateful for the time we gave him with our foster, Lacey Marie and with his adoptive family, the Bryans,” the rescue said in a Facebook post. “Poochie enjoyed his time with the Bryan family. He even felt well enough to stroll in their pastures and be a dog again. He sadly passed away a few days ago, but he was loved and passed in his sleep on a big comfy bed. He is now buried on the Bryan farm amid other beloved pets.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.