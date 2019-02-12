Country singer Luke Bryan adopts 18-year-old senior dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Country singer Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Bryan, have a new addition to their family.
People reported that Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue in Nashville, Tennessee, said in a Facebook post that the musician adopted a senior dog.
According to the shelter, an 18-year-old pup named Poochie was in the shelter after his family gave him up because they became allergic to him.
“We often step in and pull seniors, sickly and injured animals who are likely to be overlooked,” Lavonne Redferrin, the shelter’s director and founder, told People.
The shelter expected Poochie to be a hospice foster, but when Luke Bryan’s family got word about the dog, they sent in an adoption application.
Caroline Bryan came to the shelter to finalize the adoption Saturday.
Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Bryan, adopted a senior dog. (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
“After reading about Poochie on our social media, Luke Bryan and his beautiful wife, Caroline applied and adopted Poochie this past Saturday,” the shelter said.
“We are so thrilled for Poochie and know he is in great hands,” Redferrin said. “Caroline Bryan has graciously given us updates on our sweet boy. Their adopting this sweet old guy will allow us the chance to save yet another.”
The senior dog will spend the rest of his days on the Bryan family farm.
