Corrections officer, boyfriend accused of drug trafficking

A Florida corrections officer and her boyfriend are accused of selling heroin and other narcotics out of their home, which was located near an elementary school, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Adina Cearia Spry, 33, a Miami-Dade corrections officer, is charged with trafficking fentanyl and drug paraphernalia and use. Her boyfriend, Marcus Wright, 35, is charged with selling heroin/fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school, trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a credit card skimming device, WPLG reported.
The couple was arrested at their Hollywood home, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Spry was being held on $100,000 bond Friday, WTVJ reported.
Hollywood Police conducted an undercover investigation, following Wright to his home, which is located near Hollywood Park Elementary School, WSVN reported. After obtaining a search warrant, police found 65 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl at the couple’s home, the television station reported. Police also found cocaine, meth, a gun and about $5,000 in cash, according to an arrest report.
According to a report written by Detective Sergio Lopez, Spry denied knowing anything about Wright’s drug sales, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Spry also said she had not seen any narcotics, even though “all the narcotics were located in plain view of both defendants,” Lopez wrote.
Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesman Juan Diasgranados said Spry has been relieved of her job, pending the results of the investigation, WTVJ reported.
"We are saddened that the actions of one employee could tarnish the good work of the proud men and women of MDCR who dedicate their lives to ensuring the safety of the public," Diasgranados said in a statement. "MDCR takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously and this arrest should send a strong message that employees involved in these types of crimes will not be tolerated and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. MDCR will continue to cooperate with the Hollywood Police Department regarding this incident."
