0 Corey Feldman says he was stabbed, LAPD says he wasn't

LOS ANGELES - Actor Corey Feldman said he was hospitalized after a man stabbed him while he was in his car.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the former child star tweeted photos of himself in what looks like a hospital bed.

Feldman also said the Los Angles Police Department is investigating the incident as an attempted homicide.

“IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK!”

Feldman said he has faced “mounting threats on all social media platforms” and that the incident may be connected to that.

The incident happened Tuesday around 10:45 p.m., according to the department.

Although police are investigating the incident, KTLA reported that LAPD officer Drake Madison said Feldman, who was driving the car, and a passenger were at a stop light in Los Angeles when a person approached the driver’s window, made a “jabbing motion” and left.

Madison said Feldman drove himself to the hospital and had no laceration to his stomach. It is not clear what weapon was used.

