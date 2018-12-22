Super Saturday 2018: Where are the best deals on the last Saturday before Christmas

Is it a super Saturday if you are just getting your Christmas shopping in full gear?
It will be for retailers across the country -- because an estimated 24 percent of holiday shoppers plan to make their last purchases Saturday or Sunday.
56% of holiday shoppers – about 134 million people, up from 126 million last year – plan to shop this weekend on #SuperSaturday, the last Saturday before Christmas. #NRFHoliday https://t.co/A2kWKqWRDI pic.twitter.com/x7HwwiFgUd— NRF (@NRFnews) December 19, 2018
Super Saturday is the designation given to the last shopping Saturday before Christmas, and according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics, about 134 million people plan to be out looking for bargains Saturday.
To help you out, here are links to major retailers’ deals:
