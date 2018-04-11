0 Newborn left in Safe Haven Baby Box at fire station

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Authorities don’t know why a child was given up, but a mother of a newborn baby has taken a desperate step to make sure her little girl would be safe.

The unidentified mother left her child in a Safe Haven Baby Box at a Michigan City, Indiana, fire station.

Volunteer firefighter Lt. Chuck Koehler said he received an alarm from the box at his fire station and got there less than a minute after the alert went out, The Associated Press reported. When he opened the container, he found the baby, made sure she was OK and waited for paramedics to arrive, according WBBM.

She still had the umbilical cord attached, WBBM reported, but was healthy, the AP reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.