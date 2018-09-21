More than 100k pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E.coli contamination

FORT MORGAN, Colo. - UPDATE: Cargill Meat Solutions announced an expansion of the ground beef recall first announced in August, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture news release posted Wednesday. That recall was made due to possible E. coli contamination.
The expanded recall involves products made from the chuck portion of the carcass that may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O26, the USDA said.
Approximately 132, 606 pounds of ground beef have now been recalled. The USDA said one death and 17 illnesses believed to be connected to the Cargill products have been reported.
READ: Expanded list of recalled products
The recalled products were shipped nationwide. Consumers should look for
establishment number “EST. 86R.” While the products were produced and packaged on June 21, 2018, the USDA urges consumers to check their freezers for any recalled beef products.
Read the story on the original recall below:
Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling more than 25,000 pounds of ground beef products because of possible E. coli contamination.
The beef products were produced on Aug. 16 and include 10-pound tubes or chubs of “EXCEL 93/7 Fine Grind Ground Beef” with a use or freeze date by Sept. 5. And a packing date on the box label of Aug. 16, 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.
The meat was shipped to warehouses in Colorado and California, the agency said.
The USDA is urging anyone who bought this meat to either throw it out or return it to the store where they bought it.
A potentially deadly bacteria, E. coli can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people who contract E. coli recover within a week, but sometimes the very young or older adults can develop kidney failure related to the bacteria.
