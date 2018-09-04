  • Car dangles from second floor of parking garage after crash

    PITTSBURGH - A portion of Forbes Avenue in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh is closed after a car drove through part of the wall of a parking garage, officials said. 

    The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on the second floor of the parking garage, officials told WPXI.

    Police said a valet was driving the vehicle when the accident happened. 

    A witness tells WPXI he was eating breakfast at a restaurant under the parking garage when he heard a large bang, walked outside and saw the back end of the car. 

