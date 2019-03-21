0 Amy Schumer reveals her husband has been diagnosed with autism

NEW YORK - Amy Schumer has been incredibly candid about her life, from her pregnancy to her marriage, and her husband is no exception.

Us Weekly reported that the comedian revealed on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Wednesday that her husband of over a year, chef Chris Fischer, has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism spectrum disorder.

“We both wanted to talk about it because it’s been totally positive,” Schumer said. “I think a lot of people resist getting diagnosed, and even some of their children, because of the stigma that comes along with it. But you’re not just diagnosed and then they throw you out.

“Like, you know, hopefully if you can get help, the tools that we’ve been given have made his life so much better and our marriage and our life more manageable, so I just wanted to encourage people to not be afraid of that stigma because, you know, when ADD was the new thing, you were a little embarrassed if you got diagnosed with attention deficit, and now everyone’s like, ‘I have that.’

“I think there are a lot of people with autism who go undiagnosed when I think their life could be better if they got those tools.”﻿﻿

Schumer also said that Fischer’s diagnosis means he can’t lie.

“It’s a dream but it’s also, like, a real nightmare you know? Like, he’s here and I came out right before because I changed outfits and was like, ‘Does this look OK?’ and he’s like ‘Well, it’s too late.’

“He’s right, though! It was too late,” she joked.

