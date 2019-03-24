0 American Airlines to cancel 90 flights a day after Boeing 737 Max planes grounded

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - American Airlines announced Sunday it will cancel more flights that were scheduled on the carrier's fleet of Boeing 737 Max planes.

This could go on for a month, as the planes remain grounded worldwide after two deadly crashes and concerns over safety features.

American Airlines said it is still waiting to hear back from regulating authorities like the Federal Aviation Administration, the Department of Transportation and the National Transportation Safety Board that would allow the 24 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in their fleet to resume flying.

A spokesperson said the airline proactively decided to cancel 90 flights each day through April 24, which is an extension of the 85 flights that have been canceled every day since the aircraft was grounded.

Initially, the cancellations were scheduled to last through March 28.

The advance cancellation is supposed to give customers better rebooking options.

American Airlines said it will be contacting customers affected directly by email or telephone but, not all flights previously scheduled on a Max will be canceled. Officials said they are working to substitute other aircrafts.

It is still important to note, if your flight was not scheduled to be on a Max, you still may be affected.

The airline said it will be using different aircrafts to cover Max routes. The goal, they said, is to impact the smallest number of people.

"Safety is the No. 1 thing. If I got bumped off my flight, even though I’m a paying passenger, oh, absolutely, it would be very, very frustrating. After finding out what you're telling me, I'm definitely going to make sure my flight is not canceled," traveler Linda Wahe said.

Travel questions? We’ve got some answers for you here: https://t.co/tVUWIHmzyQ — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) March 14, 2019

"I mean, that's a big deal for travelers. You know, you put them in a bad spot if they need to get somewhere quick, but then again, safety. You want to make sure while you're in the air that safety is the main concern," traveler Zachary James said. "Just good for them to look out for them and protecting the consumer, that shows the passengers that safety is on their minds, so that's good for American Airlines to be doing that."

American Airlines said if your flight was canceled and you do not want to rebook, you may request a full refund.

