  • Company recalls tortilla chips for potential milk allergen

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HANOVER, Pa. - Days before Cinco de Mayo, Utz Quality Foods LLC. is recalling some of its tortilla chips.

    The recall was issued because of “potential contamination of undeclared milk allergen,” the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

    The recall affects some Utz tortilla bags, as well as other brands the company produces like Golden Flake, Good Health and Weis Brand tortilla chips.

    The chips were sent to stores across the country including ones in: Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.

    See the list below for all of the recalled products:

    Item Description UPC Code Expiration Date FROM Expiration Date TO
    Utz 17 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00383-6 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
    Utz 11.5 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00384-3 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
    Utz 17 oz Round White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00385-0 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
    Utz 11.5 oz Round White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00387-4 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
    Utz 52 oz Tortilla Chip 4-Pack 0-41780-00388-1 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
    Utz 64 oz Round White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00388-1 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
    Utz 9 oz Organic Blue Tortilla Chips 0-41780-01317-0 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
    Utz 9 oz Organic White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-01327-9 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
    Utz 9 oz Organic Yellow Tortilla Chips 0-41780-01337-9 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
    Weis 11 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips 0-41497-00426-3 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
    Weis 11 oz No Salt Round Tortilla Chips 0-41497-00427-0 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
    Weis 11 oz White Round Tortilla Chips 0-41497-00425-6 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
    Golden Flake TORTIYAHS 12.5 oz Tortilla Chips 0-72080-41000-0 JUN 2 18 JUN 23 18
    Good Health 5.5 oz Black Bean Tortilla Chips 7-55355-04100-9 DEC 29 18 DEC 29 18
    Good Health 0.143 Black Bean Tortilla Chips 7-55355-05910-3 DEC 15 18 DEC 15 18

     

    The chips listed are the only variations under the recall. Consumers are being told to not eat the chips and return them to the store for a refund. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    For more information, email Utz at customerservice@utzsnacks.com or, call 1-800-367-7629 Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Eastern Time

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Company recalls tortilla chips for potential milk allergen

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen saves up money to buy classmate new shoes, clothes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officials offer $61K reward for information after ATF agent shot while…

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Dancing with the Stars' Cheryl Burke, actor Matthew Lawrence engaged

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer accidentally shoots self at police firing range