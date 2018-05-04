Company recalls tortilla chips for potential milk allergen

HANOVER, Pa. - Days before Cinco de Mayo, Utz Quality Foods LLC. is recalling some of its tortilla chips.
The recall was issued because of “potential contamination of undeclared milk allergen,” the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.
The recall affects some Utz tortilla bags, as well as other brands the company produces like Golden Flake, Good Health and Weis Brand tortilla chips.
The chips were sent to stores across the country including ones in: Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.
See the list below for all of the recalled products:
|Item Description
|UPC Code
|Expiration Date FROM
|Expiration Date TO
|Utz 17 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips
|0-41780-00383-6
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Utz 11.5 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips
|0-41780-00384-3
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Utz 17 oz Round White Tortilla Chips
|0-41780-00385-0
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Utz 11.5 oz Round White Tortilla Chips
|0-41780-00387-4
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Utz 52 oz Tortilla Chip 4-Pack
|0-41780-00388-1
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Utz 64 oz Round White Tortilla Chips
|0-41780-00388-1
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Utz 9 oz Organic Blue Tortilla Chips
|0-41780-01317-0
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Utz 9 oz Organic White Tortilla Chips
|0-41780-01327-9
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Utz 9 oz Organic Yellow Tortilla Chips
|0-41780-01337-9
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Weis 11 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips
|0-41497-00426-3
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Weis 11 oz No Salt Round Tortilla Chips
|0-41497-00427-0
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Weis 11 oz White Round Tortilla Chips
|0-41497-00425-6
|MAY 26 18
|JUN 16 18
|Golden Flake TORTIYAHS 12.5 oz Tortilla Chips
|0-72080-41000-0
|JUN 2 18
|JUN 23 18
|Good Health 5.5 oz Black Bean Tortilla Chips
|7-55355-04100-9
|DEC 29 18
|DEC 29 18
|Good Health 0.143 Black Bean Tortilla Chips
|7-55355-05910-3
|DEC 15 18
|DEC 15 18
The chips listed are the only variations under the recall. Consumers are being told to not eat the chips and return them to the store for a refund.
For more information, email Utz at customerservice@utzsnacks.com or, call 1-800-367-7629 Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Eastern Time
