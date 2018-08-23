Company recalls more children's medications for microbial contamination

A popular line of children’s medication is facing an expanded recall. Earlier this year, King Bio voluntarily recalled some products due to microbial contamination.
The company expanded the recall this week to include more products, including a chicken pox symptom relief medication, a fever reliever and teething pain reliever.
King Bio said that a small percentage of its products have tested positive for microbial contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
King Bio Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of It’s Kids and Infant Products Due to Potential Microbial Contamination https://t.co/QtkKaxe8a4— U.S. FDA (@FDArecalls) August 22, 2018
The products were made between Aug. 1, 2017 and April 2018.
The company warned that using the contaminated products could cause infections that would need to be treated by a doctor, but that it had not received reports of illness related to the recalled items, the FDA said.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled items should contact King Bio at recall@kingbio.com or call King Bio at 866-298-2740 Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST.
Items involved in the recall:
