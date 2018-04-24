Company recalls certain ice pops sold in 15 states

A frozen novelty manufacturer is voluntarily recalling certain ice pops that are sold in 15 states for possible listeria contamination.
According to US Recall News, Ziegenfelder Co., of Wheeling, West Virginia, is recalling about 3,000 cases of Budget $aver Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops and Sugar Free Twin Pops because of the possible health risk.
The ice pops were distributed to retail grocers in 15 states:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Maine
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- New York
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- Utah
- Washington
- Wyoming
The ice pop products were delivered between April 5 and April 19, US Recall News reported.
The Cherry Pineapple Monster Pops carry the UPC code 0-74534-84200-9, and have lot codes D09418A through D10018B.
The Sugar Free Pops carry the UPC code 0-74534-75642-9, and have lot codes D09318A through D10018B.
So far, there are no reported illnesses or incidents involving the products.
