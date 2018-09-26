Company offering macaroni and cheese-flavored candy canes

Candy canes are going to have a cheesy twist this Christmas.
Seattle-based Archie McPhee is selling macaroni and cheese-flavored candy canes, according to the company’s website.
The company’s website says the treat “will be a favorite of picky eaters.”
The candy cane will measure 5 ¼ inches in height and have yellow and white stripes.
"Macaroni and cheese has become a holiday family tradition in many parts of the country, so why not let our holiday candy reflect that?" the product description claims. “It’s like comfort food-flavored comfort food.”
A box of six canes sells for $4.95.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man killed when tree falls on pickup truck while driving on I-20
- JOB ALERT! Amazon hiring 1,200 for new Georgia location
- Missing 4-year-old left with man at Walmart while mother ran errands, police say
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}