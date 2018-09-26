  • Company offering macaroni and cheese-flavored candy canes

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Candy canes are going to have a cheesy twist this Christmas.

    Seattle-based Archie McPhee is selling macaroni and cheese-flavored candy canes, according to the company’s website.

    The company’s website says the treat “will be a favorite of picky eaters.”

    The candy cane will measure 5 ¼ inches in height and have yellow and white stripes.

    "Macaroni and cheese has become a holiday family tradition in many parts of the country, so why not let our holiday candy reflect that?" the product description claims. “It’s like comfort food-flavored comfort food.”

    A box of six canes sells for $4.95.

