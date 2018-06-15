Comic breakthrough: Female composer will score ‘Captain Marvel' movie

Pinar Toprak has been signed to score “Captain Marvel,” the superhero movie scheduled to be released in March 2019, Variety reported. That makes the Turkish-born composer the first woman to score a major comic-book movie.
I’m so thrilled to finally announce that I will be scoring the upcoming CAPTAIN MARVEL! It’s an incredible honor to be a part of the Marvel Universe. So many thoughts racing through my head. And the main one is gratitude. I have so many people to thank for helping me on this journey but first and foremost, my incredible agents Laura Engel and Richard Kraft for believing in me from day one and Dave Jordan and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime. #captainmarvel
Toprak scored the first season of the SyFy series, “Krypton” and wrote music for the DC Comics film, “Justice League.”
“Captain Marvel” will feature a female superhero, who will be played by Brie Larson, Variety reported.
Toprak was born in Istanbul and came to the United States as a teenager. She earned degrees at the Berklee College of Music in Boston and at California State University, Northridge, Variety reported.
