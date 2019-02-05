Colorado woman dies 9 months after doctors removed her healthy kidneys

A 73-year-old Colorado woman who had both of her healthy kidneys removed by doctors at the University of Colorado Hospital in May died Friday, KDVR reported.
Linda Woolley, of Englewood, said doctors told her surgery was necessary because she likely had kidney cancer, the television station reported. They removed both kidneys despite a pathology report in March that found “no evidence of malignancy” and results “consistent with benign process.”
Local woman dies 8 months after kidneys wrongly removed: Problem Solvers Update https://t.co/mESNup2nNx pic.twitter.com/re7veyyjvo— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) February 5, 2019
After her surgery, doctors discovered Woolley did not have kidney cancer, KDVR reported. She was forced to have dialysis treatment three times a week, and went into cardiac arrest last Tuesday.
The University of Colorado did not respond to requests for comment, the television station reported.
“It was bad enough when she was here and she was miserable, but (at least) she was here," Heidi Haines, Woolley’s youngest daughter, told KDVR.
Woolley was scheduled to have a stress test next week, the final step before being put on the national kidney transplant waiting list, KDVR reported.
Haines was planning to donate one of her kidneys to her mother.
"I thought I was going to be able to fix it and now I won`t get the chance," Haines told KDVR.
