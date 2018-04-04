'Cold medicine' killing: Suspect in wife's death obsessed with 'American Psycho,' warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. - An aspiring North Carolina pastor charged with first-degree murder in his wife's stabbing death was "obsessed" with "American Psycho," search warrants say.
#BreakingNews: Autopsy shows woman stabbed 123 times in Raleigh cold medicine murderhttps://t.co/g4l33SdpPF pic.twitter.com/Mw8edL972X— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) October 17, 2017
Last fall, Matthew Phelps, 29, of Raleigh, told authorities that he might have fatally stabbed his wife, Lauren, also 29, after he took more than the recommended dose of cough medicine, according to USA Today. In a Sept. 1 call to 911, Phelps reportedly said he woke up after a bad dream to find his wife dead and covered in blood.
An autopsy later found 123 stab wounds and cuts on Lauren's body.
According to warrants unsealed this week, Phelps posted images from a popular film about a serial killer to his Instagram account.
"It was learned that Matthew Phelps was obsessed with the movie 'American Psycho,' and this Instagram account shows numerous photographs of scenes from the movie and Phelps dressed as the main character," the warrant said, according to The News & Observer. "The movie is about a serial killer, and Phelps expressed interest to a friend regarding what it would be like to kill someone."
The warrants also said Phelps often argued with Lauren, who was "preparing to end the relationship," The News & Observer reported.
