Coast Guard searching for 20-year-old cruise employee who disappeared

U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a cruise line employee believed to have gone overboard Tuesday in the Atlantic Ocean, the Miami Herald reported.
The Coast Guard was notified at 1:45 p.m. on Christmas Day that Arron Hough, 20, of the United Kingdom, had gone overboard from the Harmony of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise liner, the newspaper reported.
According to his Twitter account, Hough was a performer in the musical “Grease” aboard the ship.
At the time of the report to the Coast Guard, the ship was 267 miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, the BBC reported. The vessel had left its home port of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and was heading toward Philipsburg, St. Maarten, the first stop on the ship’s seven-day itinerary, the Herald reported.
A Royal Caribbean spokesman confirmed a member of the entertainment team had not reported to work as scheduled Tuesday, the BBC reported.
"We are saddened to report that after a review of the ship's closed-circuit camera footage, he was observed entering an area on Deck 5 at around 4 a.m. and was not seen again," the spokesman said.
The Harmony of the Seas arrived in St. Maarten on Wednesday, the Herald reported.
Hough is the fifth person to go overboard on a cruise ship since late November, the newspaper reported.
