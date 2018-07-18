Close call: Woman finds venomous black widow spider crawling in grapes she and son were eating

BRANFORD, Conn. - A Connecticut woman is warning others about a close call she and her son had with a venomous black widow spider.
Laurie Fitzgerald, from Branford, told WVIT-TV that she and her son were eating the grapes Monday shortly after she bought them when they discovered the spider.
“It makes you nervous,” Fitzgerald said, according to WVIT. “It makes you wonder where they’re importing the grapes from.”
It turns out the grapes sold at the Branford Stop & Shop were shipped from a California company.
The store issued a statement about the incident.
“Stop & Shop and our grape growers take necessary measures to keep spiders out of the grapes that are sold. Despite that effort, it is possible for a spider to get into the bunches as they are a part of the natural, organic environment,” the retailer said.
The store also offered Fitzgerald double her money back on the grapes, the news station reported.
