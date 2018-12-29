Classmates of second-grader with leukemia shave their heads

DUNMORE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania second-grader diagnosed with leukemia was worried that he might be bullied after losing his hair through chemotherapy.
Luca Burgio did not have to worry. In a show of solidarity, 10 of his classmates volunteered to have their heads shaved at a party, WNEP reported.
“I was just so happy, I wasn't worried anymore and I was fine,” Luca, 8, told the television station.
8-year-old Violet Hurst shaved off all her hair tonight to show her best friend Luca, who was diagnosed with Leukemia, that losing your hair isn’t so scary. Violet and nine other classmates in Dunmore shaved their heads so that Luca knows he’s never alone in his fight. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/RlNuxwP7Dw— Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) December 27, 2018
“It's beyond what I could've ever expected from these 7- and 8-year-old kids. It's really amazing,” Luca’s mother’s, Tori Donahue, told WNEP.
Dunmore police Officer Anthony Cali also had his head shaved.
“When I heard the kids were going to do it, it touched my heart. That's what Dunmore is all about. It's a close-knit community,” Cali told WNEP.
“It makes me feel not alone at all,” Luca told the television station.
Luca will be receiving chemotherapy treatment for the next three months in Philadelphia.
