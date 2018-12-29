  • Classmates of second-grader with leukemia shave their heads

    DUNMORE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania second-grader diagnosed with leukemia was worried that he might be bullied after losing his hair through chemotherapy. 

    Luca Burgio did not have to worry. In a show of solidarity, 10 of his classmates volunteered to have their heads shaved at a party, WNEP reported.

    “I was just so happy, I wasn't worried anymore and I was fine,” Luca, 8, told the television station.

    “It's beyond what I could've ever expected from these 7- and 8-year-old kids. It's really amazing,” Luca’s mother’s, Tori Donahue, told WNEP.

    Dunmore police Officer Anthony Cali also had his head shaved.

    “When I heard the kids were going to do it, it touched my heart. That's what Dunmore is all about. It's a close-knit community,” Cali told WNEP.

    “It makes me feel not alone at all,” Luca told the television station.

    Luca will be receiving chemotherapy treatment for the next three months in Philadelphia.

