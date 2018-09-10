Clark Bar making a comeback, soon returning to store shelves

ALTOONA, Pa. - The Clark Bar will soon be making a return to store shelves and will be once again made in Pennsylvania.
Boyer Candy Co., based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, purchased the candy bar Thursday, our news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
The company is the maker of the Mallo Cup and says adding the Clark Bar to its brand is a natural extension, TribLIVE reported.
Clark Bars stopped being produced after Round Hill Investments LLC, the company that bought the makers of the Clark Bar out of bankruptcy, closed the plant in Massachusetts.
The owners told TribLIVE they plan on moving the candy-making machines to the company’s downtown Altoona plant, and Clark Bars could be back on store shelves in four to six months.
The Clark Bar was developed in the early 1900s by the Clark family in Pittsburgh.
