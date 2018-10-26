Clam-flavored candy canes offered this holiday season

We’ve had the traditional candy cane peppermint flavor. Then there’s the fruit-flavored and cotton candy-flavored varieties. But Christmas 2018 has something no one has ever seen, or probably really wants to taste, before -- clam-flavored candy canes.
Even if your go-to soup is clam chowder, and you love to down clams on the half shell by the dozen, this may take the clam-love a little too far.
Archie McPhee, a candy company based in Seattle, has introduced Clamdy Canes, Coastal Living reported.
They're called Clamdy Canes, not clammy canes! https://t.co/m06nBvPUNx pic.twitter.com/19ABKIVvAA— Archie McPhee (@ArchieMcPhee) October 22, 2018
Archie McPhee’s company tag line is “We make weird.” Ya think?
The odd candy/seafood mashup joins the likes of other strange candy cane flavors like mac & cheese, pickle, bacon and even rotisserie chicken candy canes. It’s a complete dinner reminiscent of Willy Wonka’s gum -- an entire meal of candy canes, but lets hope it doesn’t end the same way!
So if you have hankering for a clam-flavored cane, how do you get them?
They come in a box of six and can be ordered directly from the company online for $5.95 a box. Buyers are limited to purchasing five boxes, according to the website, “because of their extreme popularity.”
