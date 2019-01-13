City provides free beer, movies and food to federal workers affected by shutdown

OMAHA, Neb. - As the partial shutdown becomes the longest closure in U.S. history, a few cities in Nebraska are offering free services for those affected.
According to the Omaha World-Herald, several businesses in Omaha are helping out federal workers by providing some comforts that might be harder to come by without a paycheck.
The Alamo Drafthouse will provide all federal employees one movie ticket each day between Mondays and Thursdays through January.
Breweries and restaurants in the area are also pitching in. Zipline Brewing has “Furlough Fill Friday” for federal workers, with one free growler fill every Friday. At Ref’s Sports Bar & Grill, a free meal will be provided (up to $10 value) per federal employee with valid ID.
In nearby Lincoln, Cosmic Eye Brewing will offer a complimentary 13-ounce beer to any federal worker with proper identification. The other participating Zipline Brewing, which is located in Lincoln, will also honor Furlough Fill Friday mentioned above.
The partial government shutdown has furloughed 380,000 federal workers and forced an additional 420,000 to work without pay.
Lawmakers are expected back in Washington next week after Congress adjourned Friday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
