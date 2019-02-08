City commissioner resigns after face-licking, groping allegations

A city commissioner in Florida resigned after she was censured and fined for allegedly groping and licking the face of a former city manager, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Nancy Oakley submitted a letter of resignation to the Madeira Beach City Commission on Tuesday, which was accepted by commissioners Wednesday night, the newspaper reported.
Oakley was fined $5,000 by the state ethics commission, WTSP reported. In its report, the Florida Commission on Ethics said Oakley possibly violated state law because she was "exhibiting inappropriate behavior" when she allegedly licked the face of Shane Crawford, then Madeira Beach’s city manager, at a fishing tournament in 2012, WFTS reported.
Oakley did not attend Wednesday’s meeting, the Times reported. In a statement, she said, “I have made the incredibly difficult decision to resign. It's time for us all to move on.”
Crawford, who was forced to resign last year by Oakley, Mayor Maggi Black and Commissioner John Douthirt, said he is angry that Madeira Beach has become “a national joke,” the newspaper reported.
Oakley’s term was set to expire at the end of March, WTSP reported. She was not seeking re-election.
