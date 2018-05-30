Church to give away $5K worth of ‘Gas on God'

HARTFORD, Conn. - A church in Connecticut says the fuel’s on them, rather, it’s “Gas on God.”
Mount Olive Church Ministries, along with its supporters, are giving away $5,000 worth of free gas today at two different stations in Hartford, WVIT reported.
This is the third year that the church has extended its ministry to the pump.
Hartford police will be on hand to help control traffic during the event since it is first-come, first-served, WVIT reported.
Gas is averaging $3.15 a gallon in Connecticut, according to AAA, so they hope to fill the tanks of about 250 people with the fuel funds. The national average is $2.96 a gallon, AAA has found.
