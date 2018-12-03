Christmas lights display forced to close early amid teen brawls

TULSA, Okla. - A popular Christmas lights display in Oklahoma was forced to close early Saturday night after groups of teens started fighting, officials said.
Broken Arrow police said there were more than 100 unaccompanied teens at the Rhema Christmas lights Saturday night. Officers responded to multiple calls about juvenile problems throughout the evening.
When firefighters could not get into the area to respond to a medical issue, all available officers were called to the scene to disperse the crowd.
People later called reporting more injuries from fights. When officers responded and tried to control the crowd, more fights broke out, officials said.
Broken Arrow police say a fight broke out at Rhema last night involving 100 juveniles. Rhema ended up shutting down the...Posted by FOX23 Sharon Phillips on Sunday, December 2, 2018
Rhema officials decided to turn off the lights around 9:50 p.m.
Officers said there were no reported injuries or arrests.
Rhema officials said they will make a statement about the fights on Monday.
