  • Christmas Eve store hours: What time does Macy's, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and others close?

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    If you are that person who doesn’t start their Christmas shopping until the day before the big day, we understand and salute your bravery. 

    To help you in your Herculean task of getting all that shopping done with fewer than 24 hours before the wrapping paper comes off, here is a list of major retailers and their Christmas Eve store hours.

    >> Which grocery stores are open on Christmas; Christmas Eve hours  

    Christmas Eve store hours: 

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories