Christmas Eve store hours: What time does Macy's, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and others close?

If you are that person who doesn’t start their Christmas shopping until the day before the big day, we understand and salute your bravery.
To help you in your Herculean task of getting all that shopping done with fewer than 24 hours before the wrapping paper comes off, here is a list of major retailers and their Christmas Eve store hours.
Christmas Eve store hours:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Apple: Most stores close at 5 or 6 p.m.; special store hours are listed at www.apple.com/retail.
- Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bealls Florida: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bealls Outlet: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Belk: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- BJ's Wholesale Club: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bloomingdale's: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dillard's: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dollar General: All stores will close 10 p.m.
- Dollar Tree: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- DSW: 9 to 6 p.m.
- Five Below: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Fry's Electronics: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- J.C. Penney: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Joann Stores: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Kmart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Kohl's: Open through 6 p.m. (Stores have been open 24 hours a day since Friday)
- Lord & Taylor: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lowe's: Stores close at 6 p.m.
- Macy's: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Michaels: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Neiman Marcus: Hours vary, but locations will close between 4 to 6 p.m.
- Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary and posted at www.nordstrom.com.
- Old Navy: Hours vary; check location hours at www.oldnavy.com.
- PetSmart: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ross: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saks Fifth Avenue: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sam's Club: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sears: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sierra Trading Post: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Staples: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Stein Mart: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ulta: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walmart: Stores close at 6 p.m. and all locations will be closed Christmas Day.
