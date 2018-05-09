0 Christina Aguilera announces ‘Liberation' tour, her first in over a decade

Christina Aguilera is going on a tour for the first time in more than a decade.

The vocalist, who recently announced her first studio album since 2012, is going on a 22-date North American tour. Her last tour, "Back to Basics," ran from November 2006 to October 2008 and had stops in Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia.

>> Read more trending news

“The Liberation Tour” starts Sept. 25 in Hollywood, Florida, and ends Nov. 13 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The tour is in support of “Liberation,” which will be released June 15.

THE LIBERATION TOURhttps://t.co/5hbQvWZHiV

Tickets on sale May 18 🖤 pic.twitter.com/JQRfyNMlPG — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) May 9, 2018

Aguilera has already kicked promo into high gear for the album. She released a music video for “Accelerate,” her new single featuring 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign May 4 and will be performing “Fall In Line,” a new duet with Demi Lovato, at the Billboard Music Awards May 20.

Tickets for the general public go on sale May 18 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets May 10 at 10 a.m. local time through May 17 at 10 p.m. local time. More information is at ChristinaAguilera.com and LiveNationEntertainment.com.

The dates for “The Liberation Tour” are below.

Sept. 25: Hollywood, Florida, at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sept. 28: Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sept. 30: Washington at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 3: New York at Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 4: New York at Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 6: Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 8: Boston at Boch Center Wang Theatre

Oct. 11: Orillia, Ontario at Casino Rama Resort

Oct. 13: Detroit at Fox Theatre Detroit

Oct. 16: Chicago at The Chicago Theatre

Oct. 17: Chicago at The Chicago Theatre

Oct. 19: Denver at Pepsi Center

Oct. 22: Oakland, California, at Paramount Theatre – Oakland, California

Oct. 24: Indio, California, at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Oct. 26: Los Angeles at Greek Theatre

Oct. 27: Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Oct. 29: Phoenix at Comerica Theatre

Nov. 1: Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Nov. 3: Thackerville, Oklahoma, at WinStar World Casino and Resort

Nov. 4: Tulsa, Oklahoma, at Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

Nov. 6: St. Louis at Peabody Opera House – St. Louis

Nov. 9: New Orleans at Saenger Theatre

Nov. 11: Atlanta at Fox Theatre Atlanta

Nov. 13: St. Petersburg, Florida, at The Mahaffey Theatre

© 2018 Cox Media Group.