  • Christina Aguilera announces first tour in more than a decade

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Christina Aguilera is going on a tour for the first time in more than a decade, and she's coming to Atlanta.

    The vocalist, who recently announced her first studio album since 2012, is going on a 22-date North American tour.

    Her last tour, "Back to Basics," ran from November 2006 to October 2008 and had stops in Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia.

    “The Liberation Tour” starts Sept. 25 in Hollywood, Florida, and ends Nov. 13 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

    The tour is in support of “Liberation,” which will be released June 15. 

    Aguilera has already kicked promo into high gear for the album.

    She released a music video for “Accelerate,” her new single featuring 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign May 4 and will be performing “Fall In Line,” a new duet with Demi Lovato, at the Billboard Music Awards May 20. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Tickets for the general public go on sale May 18 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

    American Express Card Members can purchase tickets May 10 at 10 a.m. local time through May 17 at 10 p.m. local time.

    More information is at ChristinaAguilera.com and LiveNationEntertainment.com.

    The dates for “The Liberation Tour” are below.

    Sept. 25: Hollywood, Florida, at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    Sept. 28: Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    Sept. 30: Washington at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
    Oct. 3: New York at Radio City Music Hall
    Oct. 4: New York at Radio City Music Hall
    Oct. 6: Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena
    Oct. 8: Boston at Boch Center Wang Theatre
    Oct. 11: Orillia, Ontario at Casino Rama Resort
    Oct. 13: Detroit at Fox Theatre Detroit
    Oct. 16: Chicago at The Chicago Theatre
    Oct. 17: Chicago at The Chicago Theatre
    Oct. 19: Denver at Pepsi Center
    Oct. 22: Oakland, California, at Paramount Theatre – Oakland, California
    Oct. 24: Indio, California, at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
    Oct. 26: Los Angeles at Greek Theatre
    Oct. 27: Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
    Oct. 29: Phoenix at Comerica Theatre
    Nov. 1: Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
    Nov. 3: Thackerville, Oklahoma, at WinStar World Casino and Resort
    Nov. 4: Tulsa, Oklahoma, at Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
    Nov. 6: St. Louis at Peabody Opera House – St. Louis
    Nov. 9: New Orleans at Saenger Theatre
    Nov. 11: Atlanta at Fox Theatre Atlanta
    Nov. 13: St. Petersburg, Florida, at The Mahaffey Theatre

