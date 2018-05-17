Chrissy Teigen, John Legend welcome baby boy, reports say

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend have welcomed their second child, a son, E! News, People and other entertainment news sites are reporting.
"Somebody’s herrrrrrre!" Teigen, 32, wrote early Thursday in a tweet that included baby bottle emojis.
Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018
The celebrity power couple also have a daughter, 2-year-old Luna.
According to E!, Teigen and Legend, 39, "elected to undergo a frozen embryo transfer in hopes of becoming pregnant again" in 2017.
