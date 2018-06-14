Chrissy Teigen, John Legend donate to ACLU for Trump's birthday

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are celebrating President Donald Trump’s 72nd birthday by supporting the American Civil Liberties Union.
Teigen shared a message on her Twitter page on Thursday, stating that every member of her family donated $72,000 to the ACLU.
>> Read: Donald Trump turns 72: Messages of well-wishes and a look at past birthdays
In the note signed “With love, Chrissy, John, Luna and Miles,” Teigen wrote:
“John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration. These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent. The ACLU is committed to defending the rights and humanity of these vulnerable families.”
happy birthday, @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/BWEgRAcdPX— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 14, 2018
Teigen noted that the ACLU also supports reproductive rights, criminal justice reform and First Amendment rights.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}