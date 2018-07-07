Chimpanzee excited when reunited with couple who raised him, video shows

MIAMI - Limbani was born with pneumonia and rejected by his mother.
Tania and Jorge Sanchez helped raise and care for Limbani his first few months before he moved to the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami and video of their recent reunion has garnered more than 165,000 views.
“He wants hugs, he jumps on them,” zoo president Mario Tabraue told WSVN. “All their love that they have for him, he shares back.”
The couple cradle, hug and kiss the primate in the video.
Limbani, who is now about 22 months old, lives at the zoo and visits the family every few months, according to WSVN.
The pure excitement and joy when Limbani sees our close friends can only be appreciated if watched and heard. @misstyflower and her husband,Jorge, who helped us raise and take on full around the clock care for the first few months of his life. Limbani, who was born with pneumonia was rejected by the mother. Without human intervention and modern medicine he wouldn’t been here today. Tania and Jorge can go without seeing him for a couple months and his reaction is always the same. Limbani by far is the most loved of the entire ZWF family🖤 #humanlike #almosthuman #limbani #criticallyendangered #ape #intelligence #enrichment #nature_perfection #notpets #zwfmiami #zwf @limbanizwf
