0 Children's pajamas recalled due to flammability concerns

Allura has recalled about 64,000 pairs of children’s pajamas over fears they could catch fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Two styles are included in the recall. The pajamas were sold at America’s Kids, Boscov’s, Kids For Less and other stores nationwide.

The pajamas were also sold online at Amazon.com, CookiesKids.com, CrazyforBargains.com and other websites from September 2017 to April 2018.

The pajamas sold for between $8 and $13.

The first is Allura’s “Sweet and Sassy” -- a 100 percent polyester fleece pajama pant.

The second style includes a onesie under the brand name Delia’s Girl.

It is 95 percent polyester and 5 percent spandex; the garment has long sleeves with a hood and front zipper.

The recall affects clothes made in children’s sizes 4 to 6x and 7 to 16, in a variety of colors and prints.

See all styles affected on the CPSC recall alert.

The CPSC states that the pajamas do not meet flammability standards and pose a risk of burn injury.

Family members who have purchased these pajamas should return them to the store from which they were purchased to get a refund.

Customers can also call Allura toll-free at 1-866-254-3103 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Those concerned their clothing is affected should email custservice1@alluraimports.com or visit www.AlluraImports.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

