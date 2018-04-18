0 Children left at home while parent shops for alcohol with missing teen, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - A 33-year-old Springfield, Ohio, woman was arrested after she was accused of leaving her two children home alone, while she shopped for alcoholic beverages and auto parts with a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing, court records show.

Kristen Foster, 33, was booked into the Clark County Jail on two counts of child endangering. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in court Monday.

TRENDING STORIES:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.