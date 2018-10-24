0 Child who died had adult bite marks on body, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An arrest report for two people at the center of a Florida child death investigation said the victim had four adult human bite marks on her body.

Michelle Cannimore and Jonte Harris are in the Duval County Jail, charged with child abuse (Cannimore) and aggravated battery on a child using a deadly weapon (Harris).

Multiples sources told ActionNewsJax that 5-year-old Zykerria Robinson is the child at the center the child abuse death investigation at Oak Tree Apartments in Jacksonville.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrest report said the girl was found unresponsive and unconscious in a Jacksonville home.

According to report:

- Child may have been "long-term abuse" victim

The officer wrote that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the couple’s home "due to the victim being found unresponsive and unconscious in the home."

The report continued:

﻿"Cannimore informed detectives that she sent the victim to the bathroom after she 'wet' herself.

"A short time later, she heard a 'thud' in the bathroom and when she went in to check on the victim, she found her unresponsive in the bathtub facedown in the water.

"Cannimore called 911 and the victim was transported to the hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) with life threatening injuries."﻿

According to the arrest report, Harris admitted the previous story about the victim falling in the bathtub was a lie fabricated to protect him.

The injured child was left on a couch for hours because the suspects were worried about the legal and criminal repercussions, the report said.

The arrest report also said the victim had multiple injuries throughout her body in multiple stages of healing, which is indicative of long-term abuse.

DCF told ActionNewsJax in a statement Saturday that the child had died, and the family “has a history with the child welfare system.”

Neighbors said they feared abuse in the home and believed they could hear screams coming from the apartment.

“I would hear that and I was like 'What's going on?'" a neighbor said.

DCF told ActionNewsJax that they’re processing our requests for the family’s prior involvement records.

