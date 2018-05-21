  • Child dies after motorized room partition crushes him at school

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    FRANCONIA, Va. -

    A 9-year-old boy from Franconia, Virginia, is dead after he was crushed by a motorized room partition.

    Police said that third grader Wesley Lipicky and a teacher, both hit a button to open the partition. The wall is motorized and splits a room in half, WUSA reported.

    Lipicky was caught between the divider and the wall in the gym, suffering traumatic head injuries, according to police.

    He was pronounced dead Friday night at an area hospital.

    Police said that Lipicky was part of the School Age Child Care after-school program at Franconia Elementary School. 

    Officials ruled Lipicky’s death as accidental and said that charges are not expected to be filed, WTTG reported.

    The school’s principal said that there will be support available for students, staff and parents, WTTG reported.

