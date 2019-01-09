Chicken tenders spill on highway, police warn drivers not to pick them up

CENTRE, Ala. - After an 18-wheeler carrying chicken tenders crashed on a highway, a sheriff’s office in Alabama warned drivers not to pick up the chicken tenders, no matter how hungry they may be.
The Associated Press reported that the Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency posted a notice on its Facebook page asking people to quit picking up the chicken. The accident happened Saturday along the Alabama-Georgia state boarder.
Apparently, some travelers tried to pick up some tenders the next day.
“The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking that no one try to stop to get the chicken tenders that were spilled from the 18 wheeler accident last night on Highway 35,” the agency said. “You’re creating a traffic hazard! It's a crime to impede the flow of traffic.”
The agency also warned that the cases of tenders were on the ground for more than 24 hours, making them unsafe to eat.
“Anyone who is caught could be facing charges,” authorities said.
Curtis Summerville, spokesman for the division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that covers Cherokee County, told The Washington Post the accident occurred when the driver lost control of his vehicle. The specific cause of the crash hasn’t been determined, but no injuries were reported.
