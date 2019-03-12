Chicken fried rice products recalled for containing milk allergen

WASHINGTON - More than 35,000 chicken fried rice products that may contain milk are being recalled by Choice Canning Company, Inc., the United States Department of Agriculture announced Monday.
The chicken fried rice products contain milk, an allergen, which isn’t declared on the product label, the USDA said in a statement. They were produced on Feb. 13, 2019, and Feb. 19, 2019.
The following products are subject to recall:
22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/13/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/13/2020 on the label.
22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/19/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/19/2020 on the label.
The products were shipped to stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.
The problem was found Monday during a routine inspection by Food Safety and Inspection Service personnel, the USDA said.
There haven’t been any known reports of adverse reactions to the affected products. The USDA recommends throwing away the product or returning it to the store.
