0 Chicken fingers dipped in Coke? U.S. Open fan's food habit sparks debate

NEW YORK - It seems like a typical American lunch: crispy chicken fingers paired with an ice-cold Coca-Cola. But one woman's way of combining the two has sparked a heated debate on social media.

According to Fox News, an unsuspecting tennis fan was caught on camera dipping a chicken tender in her soda cup Monday at the U.S. Open. ESPN posted the video clip on Twitter, where it quickly went viral.

So this happened at the US Open today... 🧐 pic.twitter.com/fRDmpd3YWE — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2018

The woman, later identified as Alexa Greenfield of New York, explained her food habit in an interview Tuesday.

"My dad started me with [dipping chicken fingers in soda] I think to cool it down, but I just loved the taste and kept going," she told Fox News. "Once I got older, I gave it up for a while, assuming it would be way too weird to bring it into adulthood."

But she eventually decided to bring back the curious combo – and social media users aren't quite sure what to make of it. While some commenters were just confused, others were appalled.

Wait.

Dipping chicken fingers in Coke?

Is this a thing? https://t.co/FDEh49Tb1P — James Aydelott☂✈ (@jamesaydelott) September 5, 2018 Who ever dips chicken fingers in their coke deserves to go to jail — nicole savini🦋 (@nicolesavini) September 5, 2018 It is NOT acceptable to dip a chicken finger in a Coke... Ever. — Brad (@TrooperDawg307) September 4, 2018

Other Twitter users had Greenfield's back.

Pretty sure I just saw a woman dunk her chicken finger in Coke at the #USOpen and take a bite. Now I want to try it. 🤔 — Eugene Ramirez (@EugeneRamirez) September 3, 2018 Dipping chicken fingers in coke is not nearly as bad as dipping them in ketchup btw — Squan Swanson (@Squantoon) September 5, 2018

One thing's for sure: If the internet can't handle the idea of dipping chicken strips in soda, it definitely isn't ready for the Southern tradition of combining Coke and peanuts.

