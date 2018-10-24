  • Chick-fil-A testing new mac and cheese menu item in some locations

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Chick-fil-A fans in several cities will be able to try macaroni and cheese as part of the fast-food chain’s family style meals.

    WTVT reported that, nearly a year after Chick-fil-A tested the item at some Nashville, Tennessee, locations, six other locations are offering macaroni and cheese as a side item.

    The other locations include Phoenix; Greensboro, North Carolina; San Antonio; Houston and Baltimore.

    “These tests will help Chick-fil-A decide whether or not the menu item will become available nationwide in the future,” the company said in a statement. “Additionally, customers in these designated markets can order mac and cheese off the catering menu as a small or large tray option.”

    Mac and cheese isn’t the only new item. Chick-fil-a is also testing a key lime flavor of its frosted lemonade dessert at select restaurants in Austin, Texas.

