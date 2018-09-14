Chick-fil-A testing 'first-of-its-kind' restaurant concept in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant being built in Nashville, Tennessee, is being touted as the first of its kind for the chain.
The Tennessean reported that Luke Pipkin, the senior lead of innovation for Chick-fil-A, said the restaurant under construction is a new concept that will focus on catering and delivery. It will include a walk-up area for customers placing to-go orders.
“This location will be first of its kind,” an Aug. 30 post on the Facebook page for the location read. “We will specialize in making Chick-fil-A more convenient for you through catering, delivery, and mobile ordering.”
The restaurant, located at 1622 Church Street, will open Oct. 17.
