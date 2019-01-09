0 Chick-fil-A employee assists disabled man with lunch

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - An employee for a Texas Chick-fil-A store went above and beyond in customer service, helping a disabled man by sitting with him, cutting his food and feeding him, KIII reported.

Ashley Guzman, 19, was deep into her six-hour shift at the fast-food restaurant in Corpus Christi’s La Palmera mall Saturday when Arturo Ramirez -- a disabled man who is a frequent customer -- arrived for funch.

"It was the end of our lunch rush,” Guzman told KIII. “We help him around and get his food, but that day I helped him. I got him his food and I went around and I sat with him."

That act of kindness was noticed by mall patron Jessica Gomez, who snapped a photo and posted it to Facebook.

“While eating at the mall with my family I saw this lovely girl help this man out. I've seen this man several times here by himself,” Gomez posted. “This employee sat with him and fed him his food. She went above and beyond.”

"You don't see that too often; an employee actually staying with a customer feeding them, you know, and keeping them company," Gomez told KIII. "It's not very often that you see that any more."

"I was really surprised when I saw it and I didn't know what to think at first, and I was really nervous because all these people were seeing (the photo)," Guzman told the television station. "And you know, out of everybody, like, like why was it me?"

"It's called an intentional act of kindness," Chick-fil-A operations director Melissa Tamez told KIII.

