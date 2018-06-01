Chicago firefighter cited over Snapchat photo of daughter holding rifle

CHICAGO - A Chicago firefighter was cited for gun violations after his teen daughter posted a photo of herself with his assault-style rifle on Snapchat.
The 14-year-old shared the photo with the message, “Don’t worry, I won’t shoot up Lane (Tech High School),” Chicago Tribune reports.
Authorities found a Sendra model assault-style rifle with a bayonet at the girl’s home. In a statement to Chicago Tribune, officials determined there was no credible threat to students and staff of Chicago Public Schools.
The 60-year-old firefighter was cited for failing to properly secure a weapon from a minor and possession of an assault-style rifle within Chicago city limits, where those weapons are banned.
His daughter is not facing any charges.
