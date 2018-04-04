  • Check your beer: Stella Artois recalled due to glass

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    If you’ve recently purchased bottles of Stella Artois, some of the beer has been recalled because of the potential of glass contamination. 

    Anheuser-Busch, which owns the Belgian beer, recalled 11.2-ounce bottles in six-packs, 12-packs, 24-packs and “Best of Belgium” multipacks in both the U.S. and Canada because there could be small pieces of glass in the beer. It also affects Stella Artois Légère six- and 12-packs in the U.S.

    The company found a flaw in one of its third-party production facilities. A small piece of glass can break off during packaging and fall into the bottle, USA Today reported.

    Anheuser-Busch says the recall affects less than 1 percent of its glass bottles sold in North America.

