Check those beers! Stella Artois recalled due to glass

ATLANTA - If you’ve recently purchased bottles of Stella Artois, some of the beer has been recalled because of the potential of glass contamination.
Anheuser-Busch, which owns the Belgian beer, recalled 11.2-ounce bottles in six-packs, 12-packs, 24-packs and “Best of Belgium” multipacks in both the U.S. and Canada because there could be small pieces of glass in the beer. It also affects Stella Artois Légère six- and 12-packs in the U.S.
For a complete list of package codes, click here.
The company found a flaw in one of its third-party production facilities. A small piece of glass can break off during packaging and fall into the bottle, USA Today reported.
Anheuser-Busch says the recall affects less than 1 percent of its glass bottles sold in North America.
