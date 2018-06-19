Chadwick Boseman gives his MTV best hero award to Waffle House shooting hero

A big-screen hero honored a real-life one during MTV’s Movie & TV Awards ceremony Monday night.
Chadwick Boesman, who played T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” as well as, in the “Avengers: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War” films, won the award for best hero in a movie, but instead of keeping the spotlight for himself, he invited James Shaw Jr. to the stage to give a real-life hero the award, saying the golden popcorn trophy will live at his house, CNN reported.
“Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life,” Boseman said when introducing Shaw.
🍿🍿🍿 and more 🍿… THANK YOU #MTVAwards! #BlackPanther fans, you’re incredible. During the show, I was honored to meet @JamesShawJr9. He saved countless lives by tackling a gunman who opened fire on people in Antioch, Tennessee in April. He’s a true hero that walks among us. pic.twitter.com/bIF8vOk3v3— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) June 19, 2018
Shaw was wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Waffle House in Tennessee in April. Four were killed in the attack.
Shaw had been at the restaurant with a friend when the gunman, Travis Reinking, entered and opened fire. Police said Shaw grabbed the gun from Reinking and threw the rifle over the counter.
Reinking was arrested after a manhunt.
