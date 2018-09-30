Central Park panic caused by falling fence, not gunfire; Global Citizen Festival continues

NEW YORK - A safety barrier fell, sparking a scare that gunshots were fired Saturday at the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York, police said.
There were NO SHOTS FIRED at #GlobalCitizenFestival. The sound was a fallen barrier. @NYPDCentralPark @GlblCtzn— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 29, 2018
Seven people sustained minor injuries after concertgoers started running, officials said.
NYPD: A fence barrier collapsed at #GlobalCitizen Festival; there were no shots fired.— MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 29, 2018
The concert continued after it was briefly put on hold.
Coming to you from NYC’s Central Park, #GlobalCitizen Festival LIVE on Twitter presented by @JNJCares: https://t.co/VHbMaEXmlb— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 29, 2018
