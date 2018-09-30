  • Central Park panic caused by falling fence, not gunfire; Global Citizen Festival continues

    By: Jared Leone , Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW YORK -  A safety barrier fell, sparking a scare that gunshots were fired Saturday at the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York, police said. 

    Seven people sustained minor injuries after concertgoers started running, officials said. 

    The concert continued after it was briefly put on hold.

