0 Cemetery worker carries World War II vet to wife's Arlington grave

Walking around Arlington National Cemetery can be an emotional and daunting task for those in the best of health, but a 96-year-old veteran from World War II needed help to make what could be his last visit to his wife’s grave at the hallowed ground.

George Boone was at Arlington Saturday as part of an Honor Flight, an event where volunteers make sure that our nation’s veterans can see the Washington, D.C. monuments dedicated to their service.

Normally members of Honor Flights only can see the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, WTTG reported.

But Boone, who is from North Carolina, had one last request before leaving the cemetery. He wanted to visit his wife’s grave. Alma, Boone’s bride, died in 2007 and is buried in Arlington as a military spouse. One day Boone will join her for their eternal rest together.

>> Read more trending news

“I just sort of gave up on the whole thing and thought I would have to visit her from that distance,” Boone told WTTG.

Boone would have used a wheelchair to get from the vehicle that took him to the section of the cemetery, and closer to his wife’s grave, but it was forgotten.

But a worker, who has not been identified and wants to remain anonymous, carried Boone on his back for the veteran to say goodbye.

“I thought -- carry me at my age, size and weight?,” Boon told WTTG.

Boone’s son Jon was there and photographed the selfless moment.

For more information on Honor Flights, including how to donate and volunteer, click here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.