0 Celebrities react to the death of Marvel co-creator Stan Lee

Celebrities have begun delivering tributes and statements in response to the death of Marvel Comics co-creator and comic book writer Stan Lee.

The comic legend died at age 95, his daughter J.C.Lee confirmed.

“My father loved all of his fans,” she said. “He was the greatest, most decent man.”

Celebrity reactions to Lee’s death are below.

﻿Ryan Reynolds

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

Gene Simmons

To Stan Lee: Thank you for making my childhood so much more exciting with your astonishing superhero characters. Thank you for inspiring me to think and dream big. Thank you for the Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four and many others. You will be sadly missed. RIP. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) November 12, 2018

DC Comics

He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan. — DC (@DCComics) November 12, 2018

Donny Cates

I don’t have words for this. My life has been so incredibly changed by this mans creations and words. I’m going to celebrate him today by putting in the work and writing his characters the absolute best way I know how.



Thank you, Stan.



I love you, True Believers.



Excelsior. https://t.co/rkvoh3m8w2 — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) November 12, 2018

﻿Josh Gad

RIP to one of the greatest creative minds of our time. Thank you for such an incredible legacy and for giving us so many icons that will continue to live on long after you are gone. Goodbye #stanlee - we love you. pic.twitter.com/nxwI1YS3OT — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 12, 2018

J. August Richards

You’re going to see a lot of these today because he touched so many of our lives and was incredibly gracious in person. Thank you Stan Lee for allowing me to dream as a child then realize my dream as an adult... #StanLee #Dreamer pic.twitter.com/4YTOFWzpCv — J. August Richards (@jaugustrichards) November 12, 2018

R.L. Stine

We have lost Stan Lee, one of our great story-tellers. A writer and imaginer who created whole universes. RIP — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) November 12, 2018

﻿Karl Urban

Legend 💥

Godspeed Stan

I feel blessed to have

Known you .

You made this place better and brought joy to everyone you met .

Rest In Peace ❤️xo

@therealstanlee @marvel… https://t.co/WdWzrxrErs — Karl Urban (@KarlUrban) November 12, 2018

Travis Willingham

Thank you for a lifetime of characters, memories and stories that will outlast us all. #StanLee — Travis Willingham (@WillingBlam) November 12, 2018

﻿Letitia Wright

Rest in Peace Stan Lee



💙 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) November 12, 2018

Seth Rogen

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

Al Roker

A sad day for so many of us growing up reading and watching the great @therealstanlee creations. With @Marvel he elevated the comic book with great writing and superheroes who had problems just like us. #excelsior His passing at 95 is sad, but he’s just waiting for us in #asgard pic.twitter.com/3geUPCGh0o — Al Roker (@alroker) November 12, 2018

Winston Duke

THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip pic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 12, 2018

Elon Musk

Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2018

﻿Chris Evans

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Alan Tudyk

Stan Lee was an epic creator and a sweet funny guy. 95 years is a long time to live but his inspiration and influence will last far far beyond. Excelsior! #ripstanlee — alan tudyk (@AlanTudyk) November 12, 2018

The ﻿Walt Disney Company

Today, Marvel Comics and The Walt Disney Company pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of its Chairman Emeritus, Stan Lee: https://t.co/LQSQGimt9M pic.twitter.com/0qLbGsZl0z — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) November 12, 2018

Mark Hamill

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2018

Kevin Feige

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018

Bruce Campbell

Lin-Manuel Miranda

He lives forever through his work. What a giant.

With great power comes immortality. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/t395qw9H0L — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 12, 2018

Marvel Entertainment

Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://t.co/J0cwgdn677 pic.twitter.com/eOBdZAqdZ0 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 12, 2018

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Today, we lost a real-life superhero. Stan Lee, thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/zH6YIlslnx — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 12, 2018

﻿Travis Scott

Thank u Stan Lee for everything. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 12, 2018

﻿Hugh Jackman

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Neil deGrasse Tyson ‏

Born before Edwin Hubble discovered the expanding universe, he ultimately created an expanding universe of his own - one of scientifically literate superheroes such as Spider-Man , The Hulk, Iron Man, & Black Panther.

Stan Lee RIP: 1922 - 2018 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 12, 2018

Kevin Smith

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Laverne Cox

﻿United States Army

Rest in peace, Soldier.



Comic book creator @TheRealStanLee has passed away at the age of 95. Lee served in the #USArmy Signal Corps during WWII from 1942-1945. We are deeply grateful for his service to our country and for his tremendous support to servicemembers. #Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/P9tdwoxxx2 — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 12, 2018

Jessica Alba

Taking a moment to thank the great @therealstanlee for his kindness and allowing me to play one of his favorite characters. The experience I had on #thefantasticfour playing #suestorm #invisiblewoman was so... https://t.co/gbApPlLOub — Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) November 12, 2018

Halle Berry

Elizabeth Banks

#StanLee created one of the first characters I ever played on film. And more characters than I can count who have inspired me and my kids. #RIPStan #legend — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 12, 2018

Anthony Mackie

You were a man before your time... now it feels like you are gone before your time. RIP Stan the Man... thanks for the laughs and words of support. It’s a honor to live in your universe! #MarvelKnight pic.twitter.com/1TXdPqUB3x — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) November 12, 2018

Zoe Saldana

Today we lost one of the greats. @TheRealStanLee, you were a inspiration and superhero to us all. Thank you for contributing so much- and giving us all something to aspire to! 💚

#ripstanlee pic.twitter.com/GzFhwgU0WA — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) November 12, 2018

Netflix

Thanks for being our hero, Stan. pic.twitter.com/HZlUeZW87s — Netflix US (@netflix) November 12, 2018

