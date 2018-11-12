Celebrities react to the death of Marvel co-creator Stan Lee

Celebrities have begun delivering tributes and statements in response to the death of Marvel Comics co-creator and comic book writer Stan Lee.
The comic legend died at age 95, his daughter J.C.Lee confirmed.
“My father loved all of his fans,” she said. “He was the greatest, most decent man.”
Celebrity reactions to Lee’s death are below.
Ryan Reynolds
Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018
Gene Simmons
To Stan Lee: Thank you for making my childhood so much more exciting with your astonishing superhero characters. Thank you for inspiring me to think and dream big. Thank you for the Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four and many others. You will be sadly missed. RIP.— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) November 12, 2018
DC Comics
He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan.— DC (@DCComics) November 12, 2018
Donny Cates
I don’t have words for this. My life has been so incredibly changed by this mans creations and words. I’m going to celebrate him today by putting in the work and writing his characters the absolute best way I know how.— DONNY CATES (@Doncates) November 12, 2018
Thank you, Stan.
I love you, True Believers.
Excelsior. https://t.co/rkvoh3m8w2
Josh Gad
RIP to one of the greatest creative minds of our time. Thank you for such an incredible legacy and for giving us so many icons that will continue to live on long after you are gone. Goodbye #stanlee - we love you. pic.twitter.com/nxwI1YS3OT— Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 12, 2018
J. August Richards
You’re going to see a lot of these today because he touched so many of our lives and was incredibly gracious in person. Thank you Stan Lee for allowing me to dream as a child then realize my dream as an adult... #StanLee #Dreamer pic.twitter.com/4YTOFWzpCv— J. August Richards (@jaugustrichards) November 12, 2018
R.L. Stine
We have lost Stan Lee, one of our great story-tellers. A writer and imaginer who created whole universes. RIP— R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) November 12, 2018
Karl Urban
Legend 💥— Karl Urban (@KarlUrban) November 12, 2018
Godspeed Stan
I feel blessed to have
Known you .
You made this place better and brought joy to everyone you met .
Rest In Peace ❤️xo
@therealstanlee @marvel… https://t.co/WdWzrxrErs
Travis Willingham
Thank you for a lifetime of characters, memories and stories that will outlast us all. #StanLee— Travis Willingham (@WillingBlam) November 12, 2018
Letitia Wright
Rest in Peace Stan Lee— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) November 12, 2018
💙
Seth Rogen
Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018
Al Roker
A sad day for so many of us growing up reading and watching the great @therealstanlee creations. With @Marvel he elevated the comic book with great writing and superheroes who had problems just like us. #excelsior His passing at 95 is sad, but he’s just waiting for us in #asgard pic.twitter.com/3geUPCGh0o— Al Roker (@alroker) November 12, 2018
Winston Duke
THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip pic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln— Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 12, 2018
Elon Musk
Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2018
Chris Evans
There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018
Alan Tudyk
Stan Lee was an epic creator and a sweet funny guy. 95 years is a long time to live but his inspiration and influence will last far far beyond. Excelsior! #ripstanlee— alan tudyk (@AlanTudyk) November 12, 2018
The Walt Disney Company
Today, Marvel Comics and The Walt Disney Company pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of its Chairman Emeritus, Stan Lee: https://t.co/LQSQGimt9M pic.twitter.com/0qLbGsZl0z— Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) November 12, 2018
Mark Hamill
His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2018
Kevin Feige
No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior!— Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018
Bruce Campbell
https://t.co/y41m5GSNxB— Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) November 12, 2018
Stan. The. Man. Safe travels, groovy legend! pic.twitter.com/aWGXkIYRom
Lin-Manuel Miranda
He lives forever through his work. What a giant.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 12, 2018
With great power comes immortality. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/t395qw9H0L
Marvel Entertainment
Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://t.co/J0cwgdn677 pic.twitter.com/eOBdZAqdZ0— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 12, 2018
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Today, we lost a real-life superhero. Stan Lee, thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/zH6YIlslnx— The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 12, 2018
Travis Scott
Thank u Stan Lee for everything.— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 12, 2018
Hugh Jackman
We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Born before Edwin Hubble discovered the expanding universe, he ultimately created an expanding universe of his own - one of scientifically literate superheroes such as Spider-Man , The Hulk, Iron Man, & Black Panther.— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 12, 2018
Stan Lee RIP: 1922 - 2018
Kevin Smith
Laverne Cox
#RIPStanLee. Thank you! https://t.co/cwIqzxj04W— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) November 12, 2018
United States Army
Rest in peace, Soldier.— U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 12, 2018
Comic book creator @TheRealStanLee has passed away at the age of 95. Lee served in the #USArmy Signal Corps during WWII from 1942-1945. We are deeply grateful for his service to our country and for his tremendous support to servicemembers. #Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/P9tdwoxxx2
Jessica Alba
Taking a moment to thank the great @therealstanlee for his kindness and allowing me to play one of his favorite characters. The experience I had on #thefantasticfour playing #suestorm #invisiblewoman was so... https://t.co/gbApPlLOub— Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) November 12, 2018
Halle Berry
💔 RIP #StanLee. @Marvel pic.twitter.com/KHwVFExlGV— Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 12, 2018
Elizabeth Banks
#StanLee created one of the first characters I ever played on film. And more characters than I can count who have inspired me and my kids. #RIPStan #legend— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 12, 2018
Anthony Mackie
You were a man before your time... now it feels like you are gone before your time. RIP Stan the Man... thanks for the laughs and words of support. It’s a honor to live in your universe! #MarvelKnight pic.twitter.com/1TXdPqUB3x— Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) November 12, 2018
Zoe Saldana
Today we lost one of the greats. @TheRealStanLee, you were a inspiration and superhero to us all. Thank you for contributing so much- and giving us all something to aspire to! 💚— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) November 12, 2018
#ripstanlee pic.twitter.com/GzFhwgU0WA
Netflix
Thanks for being our hero, Stan. pic.twitter.com/HZlUeZW87s— Netflix US (@netflix) November 12, 2018
