0 Celebrate National French Fry day with what else, french fry deals

National French Fry Day is here, and it’s time to celebrate all things french fries.

National chains have deals to go with the unofficial holiday. As always, check to make sure your local franchise is taking part in the discounts and promotions.

Some promotions mark National French Fry Day, others are just fry deals that just happen to hit at the right time.

Applebees: All-you-can-eat “Riblets & Tenders” with unlimited fries, for $12.99 a limited time.

Bite Squad: Use code, FRYDAY for free fries with any $20 order

BurgerFi: Free regular order of fries with any purchase Friday when you mention the offer when ordering.

Did someone say free fries? Oh, that was us. Celebrate #NationalFrenchFryDay with FREE Regular Fries - Friday, 7/13! *Offer Valid 7/13/18 only. Premium toppings are an additional charge. Cannot be combined with any other offer or special. No Substitutions. In-store orders only. pic.twitter.com/rGPKwMJWMQ — BURGERFI (@BURGERFI) July 11, 2018

Burger King: Two small fries and two Original Chicken Sandwiches for $4.99 with a coupon from the company’s app.

Burger21: Buffalo Ranch Fries at participating locations Friday only.

Carl’s Jr.: Free small fries and a beverage with purchase of Six Dollar Burgers after joining its email list.

Checkers: Free large fry with purchase coupon if you sign up for emails.

Del Taco: $1 off Loaded Fries from Friday until July 20 at participating locations with coupon.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Donut Fries are $2 at participating restaurants. First 100 guests at 25 restaurants in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Tennessee, will get a free order of Donut Fries from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Hardee’s: Join the email list, get a free small fries and beverage coupon with purchase of one-third pound Thickburger.

McDonald’s: Free medium fries Friday when you use a coupon from the app and have a $1 or more purchase.

Meatheads: $2 for each bottomless fries order Friday only.

PT’s Taverns: Regular orders of fries are $1 Friday.

Rally’s: Free large fry with purchase when you sign up for emails.

Sonny’s BBQ: Classic crinkle-cut fries are only 50 cents Friday, dine-in only.

Taco Bell: Nacho Fries have returned for a limited time.

Wayback Burgers: Free bottomless fries with purchase of burger or sandwich.

Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar: Free order of fries for VIP Club members.

Compiled from reports from USAToday, Thrillist, Food and Wine.

